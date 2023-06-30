Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:
The Excessive Heat Warning for Memphis and all of the Mid-South has been extended. It is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Oppressively hot and humid this evening and tonight.
Saturday will be dangerously hot, and there is the chance of relief with showers and storms. There is a Marginal to Slight Risk of strong to severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Hot and humid. Evening temps in the 90s. Nighttime temps in the upper 70s and 80s. Heat indices in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Still roasting with highs near 100 despite a slight chance of showers.
Sunday: Better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Seasonably hot with highs near 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Seasonably hot with highs near 90 degrees.
