Welcome to Thursday evening, everyone:
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Memphis and most of the Mid-South Friday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.
A preliminary report issued by NWS Memphis states 70 and 80 mph straight-line winds were responsible for uprooted trees and snapped tree branches in Corinth, Mississippi.
Tonight will be warm and humid. High heat and humidity return for tomorrow and this weekend.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and storm in northern Mississippi before midnight. Warm and humid overnight. Lows in the low and mid 70s.
Friday: Hot and very humid under partly sunny skies. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.
Saturday: Hot and very humid under partly sunny skies. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.
Sunday: Hot and very humid under partly sunny skies. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.
Monday: Hot and very humid under partly sunny skies. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees.
