    By: Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • The sun will finally come out today with highs topping out in the upper 50s
    • For the next few days we’ll see this nice, quiet and sunny stretch of weather
    • By midweek our next rain maker will arrive to the Mid-South
    • Scattered showers expected late Wednesday through Friday
    • We dry out in time for the weekend – the last one before Christmas
