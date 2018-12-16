- The sun will finally come out today with highs topping out in the upper 50s
- For the next few days we’ll see this nice, quiet and sunny stretch of weather
- By midweek our next rain maker will arrive to the Mid-South
- Scattered showers expected late Wednesday through Friday
- We dry out in time for the weekend – the last one before Christmas
- Watch the video above for the latest on these sunny days ahead!
