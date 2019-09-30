  • Highs reach the mid-90s across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a warm and dry start to the day.
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the mid-90s.
    • Feels like temps in the upper 90s, near 100.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: a cool down is expected by the end of the workweek.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories