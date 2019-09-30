- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a warm and dry start to the day.
- This afternoon we will heat up to the mid-90s.
- Feels like temps in the upper 90s, near 100.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: a cool down is expected by the end of the workweek.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
