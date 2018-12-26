  • Highs today top out near 60 with mostly cloudy skies in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Isolated showers are possible this morning with patchy fog in spots
    • Highs today will top out near 60 under a mostly cloudy sky
    • A potent system moves through tomorrow increasing our rain & storm chance
    • Strong storms are possible with damaging winds the largest threat
    • Rainfall totals will be between 1 and 2 inches
    • Rain moves out early Friday and temperatures return to the 40s for the weekend
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories