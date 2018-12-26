- Isolated showers are possible this morning with patchy fog in spots
- Highs today will top out near 60 under a mostly cloudy sky
- A potent system moves through tomorrow increasing our rain & storm chance
- Strong storms are possible with damaging winds the largest threat
- Rainfall totals will be between 1 and 2 inches
- Rain moves out early Friday and temperatures return to the 40s for the weekend
