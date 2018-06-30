- High temps expected across the Mid-South
- Heat index will reach 105°
- Hot and humid conditions continue through the 4th of July (Wednesday)
- Remember to stay hydrated this weekend!
- Watch the video above for your HUMID and partly cloudy Friday
