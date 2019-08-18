  • Hot and humid temps this weekend across the Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Today will be a hot one with highs reaching the mid 90s
    • Feel like temps will top out near 100 with PM isolated showers
    • Afternoon feel like temps will be above 100 through Thursday
    • Scattered showers & storms move in for Thursday and Friday
    • Temps drop to the low 90s by the end of the week
    • Watch the video above for a look at your work week forecast!

     

