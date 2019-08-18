- Today will be a hot one with highs reaching the mid 90s
- Feel like temps will top out near 100 with PM isolated showers
- Afternoon feel like temps will be above 100 through Thursday
- Scattered showers & storms move in for Thursday and Friday
- Temps drop to the low 90s by the end of the week
- Watch the video above for a look at your work week forecast!
