WATCH: Hot and humid weather for tonight and Mother's Day

Good evening everyone!
 
The heat and humidity will continue for Mother's Day. Grab the extra water bottle and the light-colored clothes with no need for extra layers. Highs nearing a record on Sunday afternoon with a high of 91 degrees expected. The humidity will be very high Sunday before coming down to a more comfortable level through the beginning of the week!
 
 
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Tracking 5/13
  • HOT and HUMID Sunday
  • Highs nearing a record in the lower 90s for Mother's Day
  • Lower humidity will move in this upcoming workweek
  • Scattered or isolated storms are possible on Mother's Day as well as the workweek
  • Highs back into the lower 80s, with lower humidity
7 day 5/13
 
HERE IS YOUR FORECAST: 
TONIGHT: Temperatures stay mild and very muggy overnight. There is a chance for a few isolated storms in northern portions of the Mid-South overnight. No crazy storms are expected. Low od 70 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
 
SUNDAY: Starting the day very muggy with the sun shining and temperatures in the lower 70s. It will get hot and humid very quickly. Highs nearing a record, in the lower 90s during the afternoon with a possible isolated storm during the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise mostly sunny throughout the day. Stay cool! High of 91 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
 
MONDAY: Staying warm and very muggy on Monday with more sunshine expected. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 80s. A few isolated or stray showers are possible. High of 87 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
 
TUESDAY: Another warm day with highs near the lower 80s. The humidity will be lower but there continues to be the threat of some isolated or scattered showers or a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. A bit cooler overall. High of 80 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
 
WEDNESDAY: Staying very comfortable with lower humidity and highs near 80 degrees. There is a small chance of some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. High of 80 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Have a great Mother's Day!
Matt Yarosewick

