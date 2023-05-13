- HOT and HUMID Sunday
- Highs nearing a record in the lower 90s for Mother's Day
- Lower humidity will move in this upcoming workweek
- Scattered or isolated storms are possible on Mother's Day as well as the workweek
- Highs back into the lower 80s, with lower humidity
Hot and humid weather for tonight and Mother's Day
FOX13 Memphis News Staff
