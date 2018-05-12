- A hot afternoon with highs reaching near 90
- Humidity makes temperatures ‘feel like’ the mid 90s for Mother’s Day
- Hot and humid Sunday - Tuesday
- Rain chances return midweek and stick around into next weekend
- Tracking possible storm chance for BBQ Fest
