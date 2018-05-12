  • Hot and humid weekend ahead for the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • A hot afternoon with highs reaching near 90
    • Humidity makes temperatures ‘feel like’ the mid 90s for Mother’s Day
    • Hot and humid Sunday - Tuesday
    • Rain chances return midweek and stick around into next weekend
    • Tracking possible storm chance for BBQ Fest

    Trending stories:

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hot and humid weekend ahead for the Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Record high temperatures expected for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South