- Hot and humid tomorrow with heat index reading near 100 in the afternoon
- Rain chances are relatively low this weekend
- Rain chances increase next week, widely scattered afternoon showers & storms are expected
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Friday
Tropical Storm Florence
- Florence is now a Tropical Storm with max winds near 70 mph
- It’s expected path continues to walk it across South Carolina this weekend before it slowly turns north
- Gradual and slow weakening will occur as it progresses
- Rain continues to be a MAJOR threat as rainfall totals are reaching incredible levels in many communities
- Flooding is active and will be ongoing
Tropical Storm Florence: Tracking the massive storm, impact on Memphis
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Roaches, rats found inside another Shelby County school
- Shooting at Memphis IHOP parking lot sparked by argument over shoes, police say
- Bartlett man convicted of raping girlfriend’s daughter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}