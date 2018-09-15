  • Hot and humid weekend for the Mid-South

    By: Scott Madaus , Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Hot and humid tomorrow with heat index reading near 100 in the afternoon
    • Rain chances are relatively low this weekend 
    • Rain chances increase next week, widely scattered afternoon showers & storms are expected
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and humid Friday

    Tropical Storm Florence

    • Florence is now a Tropical Storm with max winds near 70 mph
    • It’s expected path continues to walk it across South Carolina this weekend before it slowly turns north
    • Gradual and slow weakening will occur as it progresses
    • Rain continues to be a MAJOR threat as rainfall totals are reaching incredible levels in many communities
    • Flooding is active and will be ongoing

     

    Tropical Storm Florence: Tracking the massive storm, impact on Memphis

     

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories