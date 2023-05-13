Happy Saturday Everyone!
A very hot and humid weekend is upon us. We started out already with some rain and thundershowers to the NE, nothing Severe but we do have a 30% chance for some rain today. However, most of that will be afternoon heat-related pop-up showers and thunderstorms. This is the typical unorganized summer-like pattern we will find ourselves in on an almost daily basis going forward.
As a rule of thumb for me, I typically say if it is at least 84-86 degrees and humid, it is likely raining somewhere in the area...and that will likely be the case today and tomorrow.
Humidity will be a big factor today bringing our heat index into the low to mid-90s for many. Please stay hydrated, wear light-colored loose-fitting clothing, and take breaks from being out in the heat.
On top of that, UV will be Very High which means you can get a sunburn in as little as 15 minutes so 30 SPF is a must. Please apply and reapply. Seek shade and allow your skin time to adjust to the sun to avoid sun damage.
If you are wanting to take Mom out for Mother's Day, I'd skip the patio, find the AC and take pictures inside or early because it is going to be HOT! We could tie or break a record of 92° in 2018. Of course, it will feel hotter but we also have a chance for severe weather for some of our extreme eastern counties.
The good news is that after tomorrow, we do get a slight break from the heat and humidity and see our temps drop into the low 80s and lows into the lower 60s...much more tolerable but still steamy as we approach the best week of all...World Championship Barbeque Competition Week aka BBQ Fest.
