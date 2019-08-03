- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be a hot and humid day with feel like temps in the mid-90s
- After lunch, we’ll see a few pop-up showers and storms
- Sunday’s rain chance will be a bit higher. Watch for pop-ups all-day
- Isolated afternoon showers are expected all next week
- Highs temps will top out near 90 Sunday and all next week
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend rain chance!
