  • Hot and humid with possible isolated showers in the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Today will be a hot and humid day with feel like temps in the mid-90s
    • After lunch, we’ll see a few pop-up showers and storms
    • Sunday’s rain chance will be a bit higher. Watch for pop-ups all-day
    • Isolated afternoon showers are expected all next week
    • Highs temps will top out near 90 Sunday and all next week
