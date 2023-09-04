We will be watching some scattered showers continue overnight and into Tuesday.
A few scattered storms from Tuesday through Friday morning are possible.
The high humidity will stay in the region until the front moves this way on Thursday. By next weekend, the sun will be shining with lower humidity and temps in the 80s.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High humidity through Thursday
- Scattered storm chances continue
- No widespread severe weather expected
- Much nicer by the weekend
- Temps near average through the middle of September
HERE IS THE FORECAST
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows will drop into the mid-70s and it will remain very muggy. Low of 74 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Still hot and humid with some sunshine. Highs in the lower 90s with a heat index above 100 degrees likely. High of 93 degrees. Winds SE 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers during the morning. It will be hot and humid as we head into the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a heat index above 100 degrees. A few more isolated storms for the afternoon. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Hot and humid with a high near 90 degrees. Sunshine to begin the day with an increase in clouds and shower chances later. Scattered showers and storms are possible into the evening. Humidity stays high. High of 90 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning with increasing sunshine during the afternoon and evening. Highs will drop into the mid-50s. Lower humidity will make it feel much better heading into the weekend. High of 85 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
