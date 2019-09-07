Hot and sunny skies over the weekend

- MEMPHIS,Tenn -
- Temps expected to be a bit cooler today with highs near 90
- The heat index will stay near 90 under sunny skies
- Heat and humidity begin to build on Sunday
- Highs will be in the low to mid-90s Sunday through next week
- Things stay mostly dry and sunny through next week, too
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend weather!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}