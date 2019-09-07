  • Hot and sunny skies over the weekend

      MEMPHIS,Tenn -
    • Temps expected to be a bit cooler today with highs near 90
    • The heat index will stay near 90 under sunny skies
    • Heat and humidity begin to build on Sunday
    • Highs will be in the low to mid-90s Sunday through next week
    • Things stay mostly dry and sunny through next week, too
