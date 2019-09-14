Hot and Sunny Weekend in the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- The weekend will be hot and sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s
- The humidity will make the feel like temps reach the upper 90s
- The above average temperatures take us through all of next week
- Highs will range from the low to mid-90s with lows in the low 70s
- A few isolated showers are possible today — south of Olive Branch
- Next low rain chance arrives late in the week/weekend
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend forecast!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}