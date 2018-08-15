- Warm & humid into the evening hours
- Isolated showers & storms slowly weaken
- More showers & storms arrive early tomorrow – will affect some a.m. commutes
- Hot & humid continues – heat index near 100°
- Heat & rain chances linger into next week
- Some brief relief from the heat on schedule to arrive Wednesday of next week
- Watch the video above for your partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday.
