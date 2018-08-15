  • Hot, humid day forecast for Mid South

    • Warm & humid into the evening hours
    • Isolated showers & storms slowly weaken 
    • More showers & storms arrive early tomorrow – will affect some a.m. commutes
    • Hot & humid continues – heat index near 100°
    • Heat & rain chances linger into next week
    • Some brief relief from the heat on schedule to arrive Wednesday of next week
