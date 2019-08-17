  • Hot, humid temps with isolated showers possible across Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • It’s going to be a hot & humid Saturday with sunny skies
    • Highs today and tomorrow will be in the mid 90s, feeling like the 100s
    • Isolated showers return to the area on SUN and stick around through TUE
    • “Feel Like” temps will exceed 105 in many places MON and TUE
    • Scattered showers and storms move through on WED and THU
    • Slightly cooler conditions with highs near 90 moves in by WED
