- It’s going to be a hot & humid Saturday with sunny skies
- Highs today and tomorrow will be in the mid 90s, feeling like the 100s
- Isolated showers return to the area on SUN and stick around through TUE
- “Feel Like” temps will exceed 105 in many places MON and TUE
- Scattered showers and storms move through on WED and THU
- Slightly cooler conditions with highs near 90 moves in by WED
- Watch the video above for your weekend weathercast!
