Welcome to Monday evening, everyone:
An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening for some. Everyone deals with high heat and humidity.
Tonight will be warm and muggy.
Tuesday will be hotter than average with a better chance of more widespread afternoon showers and storms.
Relief from these scorching conditions and rain chances arrives afterward.
Summer-like conditions return Tuesday with high heat and humidity and the chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Monday Night: Isolated evening showers and storms. Warm and muggy overnight. Lows near 70 degrees.
Tuesday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat indices near 90 degrees.
Wednesday: Relief arrives. Mostly sunny, warm and much less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Sunny, warm and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer with showers and storms possible. Highs near 85 degrees.
