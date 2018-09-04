  • Hot, humid weather forecast for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Hot and humid weather remains the story for the Mid-South tomorrow
    • Tropical Storm Gordon will move NE through the Gulf tonight and tomorrow
    • It is forecast to make landfall along the MS coast Tuesday night at a category 1 hurricane
    • It will lose strength as it travels closer to the Midsouth but impacts will start to be felt Wednesday
    • Gordon will increase our cloud cover and bring scattered showers/storms Wednesday and Thursday
    • Rainfall should stay under 1 inch. Stay tuned to updates!
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Tuesday
       

