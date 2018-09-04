- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Hot and humid weather remains the story for the Mid-South tomorrow
- Tropical Storm Gordon will move NE through the Gulf tonight and tomorrow
- It is forecast to make landfall along the MS coast Tuesday night at a category 1 hurricane
- It will lose strength as it travels closer to the Midsouth but impacts will start to be felt Wednesday
- Gordon will increase our cloud cover and bring scattered showers/storms Wednesday and Thursday
- Rainfall should stay under 1 inch. Stay tuned to updates!
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and steamy Tuesday
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Serial rapist targets women in Mid-South neighborhood
- 15-year-old shot over custody dispute, driven to Downtown Memphis hotel for help
- Shooting victim calls for help at Cordova Walgreens
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}