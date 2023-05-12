WATCH: FOX13 Friday Evening Weather Update

Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Coahoma, Desoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica counties because of a leak discovered in the Arkabutla Dam.

Tomorrow's Forecast

Most areas will be dry Friday evening after a soggy day. There's only a slight chance of a scattered shower.

Storm Threats

Saturday and Mother's Day on Sunday will be hotter and will remain humid. Each afternoon has a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Taking Mom out for breakfast or brunch works best when avoiding wet, stormy weather.

Weekend Forecast

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday Night: Warm and muggy with a slight chance of scattered showers. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Hot and humid. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Mother's Day on Sunday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees. The record high temp is 92 degrees from 2018.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Not as hot with highs in the low and mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Warm with highs in the low and low 80s.

