A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Coahoma, Desoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica counties because of a leak discovered in the Arkabutla Dam.
Most areas will be dry Friday evening after a soggy day. There's only a slight chance of a scattered shower.
Saturday and Mother's Day on Sunday will be hotter and will remain humid. Each afternoon has a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Taking Mom out for breakfast or brunch works best when avoiding wet, stormy weather.
Friday Night: Warm and muggy with a slight chance of scattered showers. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Hot and humid. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Mother's Day on Sunday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees. The record high temp is 92 degrees from 2018.
Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Not as hot with highs in the low and mid-80s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Warm with highs in the low and low 80s.
