WATCH: FOX13 Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Welcome to Wednesday evening, everyone:

Isolated showers fade away by sunset and afterward. It'll be warm overnight under fair skies. Tomorrow will be hot and a bit humid with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Tonight forecast

High heat remains in the Memphis and the Mid-South this weekend and early next week.

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers dissipate by sunset and afterward. Partly cloudy to fair skies overnight. Lows near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow

Thursday: Hotter and more humid with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90 degrees.

Uv tracker

Friday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle 90s.

Saturday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle 90s.

Sunday: Hot and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

