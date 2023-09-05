A Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms exists along and south of Interstate 40 on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Tuesday's high temp was above 90 degrees. That was the third consecutive day of 90-degree weather and, thus, another heat wave. We're in the middle of the eighth heat wave of 2023.
Despite Tuesday's thunderstorms, the Mississippi River is nearly a foot below "Low Stage" and will continue to decline.
Tuesday night will be warm and muggy with evening showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday will be hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and storms in the evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight. Overnight lows in the low and mid-70s. It will feel like the 80s most of the night.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with showers and thunderstorms possible. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices 100 to 110 degrees. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lower humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Sunny, warm and more comfortable. Highs in the mid-80s.
Sunday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. highs in the mid-80s.
