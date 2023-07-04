HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Scattered storm chances for Tuesday evening
- Staying hot and humid throughout the rest of the week
- Heat index nearing 100 degrees for the next few days
- Scattered storm chances continue each day going forward
WATCHING: Significant signal for heavier rain and storms from Saturday through Monday.
HERE IS THE FORECAST
Tuesday Night: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the early evening. After the sun goes down the thunderstorms will begin to fall apart, leaving us partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling into the middle 70s across the region. Low of 74 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
Wednesday: Starting out with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures warming back into the lower 90s across the Mid-South through the afternoon. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may linger into the overnight hours. High of 91 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the morning. That will eventually give way to the sunshine. A few more storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures remain warm and the humidity will stay high. High of 89 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s with a heat index closing in on 100 degrees. During the afternoon a few isolated storms may pop up. High of 90 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Starting partly to mostly cloudy with the heat and humidity sticking around. Highs nearing 90 with a heat index close to 100 degrees. During the afternoon and evening, we will watch for scattered thunderstorms to develop across the region. High of 90 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.
