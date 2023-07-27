WATCH: Afternoon Heat Advisory issued Thursday for much of the Mid-South

Happy Thursday!
HEAT ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF MID SOUTH FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM.
 
Grab the umbrella for this morning—especially if you live south of I-40.
 
It's a warm and cloudy start to the day.
 
Today
Temperatures this afternoon in the mid/upper 90s.
 
Feels like temperatures up to 107.
 
Rain chance: 10%--mainly this morning.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Rising temperatures in the upper 90s, near 100 the next several days with high humidity. Low rain chance.
 
Thursday: Slight chance of scattered morning sprinkles or light showers. Brighter and hotter for the afternoon. Very humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices near 100 degrees or more.

Friday: Sunny, hotter and more humid with. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices near 105 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Very hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices between 105-110 degrees.

