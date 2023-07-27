Thursday: Slight chance of scattered morning sprinkles or light showers. Brighter and hotter for the afternoon. Very humid. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices near 100 degrees or more.
Friday: Sunny, hotter and more humid with. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices near 105 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday: Very hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices between 105-110 degrees.
