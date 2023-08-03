We have another dual advisory/warning issued for Friday as we expect heat indices to be near 110 degrees again.
Highs on Thursday were near average, coming in at 93° in Memphis, while some in the area didn't break out of the 80s. The closest to triple digits we got was in the Delta-Tunica and Clarksdale at 99 degrees.
It did, of course, feel much hotter than that across the entire area.
Rain chances will continue to pick up over the next few days but we won't see a break from the extreme heat until Monday. Then a rainier pattern settles in for a few days.
THURSDAY: The chance for some morning showers and clouds will give way to high heat and humidity. The temperatures rise into the upper 90s as the heat index soars between 105-110 degrees by the afternoon. Heat advisories are likely. High of 98 degrees. Winds SW 10-15mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index between 105-110 degrees across the region. Heat advisories are possible. Some isolated showers are possible later in the afternoon and evening. High of 97 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY: High heat and humidity continue as the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms remains possible for the late afternoon and into the evening. The heat index will likely be between 100-110 degrees across the region. Heat advisories are possible. High of 95 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.