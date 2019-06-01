- Expect a dry and hot Saturday with highs topping out near 90
- A mostly sunny sky will mean a 20-minute burn time – wear sunscreen!
- Isolated showers and storms are possible on Sunday with highs near 90
- Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s all next week
- Rain chances will slowly rise through the week with scattered rain Thu & Fri
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend weather!
