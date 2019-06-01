  • Hot, sunny weather forecast for Mid-South this weekend

    • Expect a dry and hot Saturday with highs topping out near 90
    • A mostly sunny sky will mean a 20-minute burn time – wear sunscreen!
    • Isolated showers and storms are possible on Sunday with highs near 90
    • Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s all next week
    • Rain chances will slowly rise through the week with scattered rain Thu & Fri
