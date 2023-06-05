Good morning everyone!
Highs likely will be in the 90s for the first half of the work week. Very little chance of any measurable rain with a drought likely setting in.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Official Heatwave: Highs in the 90s from Friday through Sunday
- Highs continue in the 90s for the first half of the week
- Humidity is around but not overbearing
- Pop-up showers Monday and Tuesday afternoon and early evening
- No widespread rain likely
- 15 days since the last measurable rain at Memphis International...
- Drought likely setting in.
- MS River was down to 2.1 feet on Sunday night. slowly dropping...
- Arkabutla Dam's water level is down to 212.76 feet. Almost to the target of 210 feet.
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
MONDAY: Starting mild with temperatures during the morning in the low 70s. Some high clouds are possible with a few brief showers in North Mississippi during the morning. Mostly sunny and heating up in the afternoon with a high in the lower 90s. There is a chance for some pop-up showers or a thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening. No widespread rain or severe weather. High of 92 degrees. Winds NE 0-5mph.
TUESDAY: Another mild and mostly clear morning. Temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s with pop-up showers possible during the afternoon and early evening. It will be a bit sticky with some humidity hanging around. High of 92 degrees. Winds N 0-5mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and muggy. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. With a small chance of a pop-up shower. High of 94 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with an increase in clouds with a chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Some do stay dry. High of 87 degrees. Winds NE 5-15mph.
