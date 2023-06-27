Welcome to Tuesday, everyone:
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY:
A Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory has been put in place for the Greater Memphis Area. The air quality alert lasts throughout Tuesday, June 27.
That alert covers Shelby County, Crittenden County and DeSoto County.
The code orange alert means that ozone levels are forecasted to exceed the eight-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
MATA will reduce all modes of transportation to 25-cents for Tuesday only as a result, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
Children and adults with respiratory disease such as asthma are particularly encouraged to limit their outdoor activities on Tuesday and everybody is encouraged to reduce their driving time, especially during peak hours.
Monday's official high temperature in Memphis was 89 degrees. That was one degree shy of 90 degrees, so no heat wave.
We'll have dangerous heat indices this week. Even a brief shower will not bring any relief. Hotter and more humid weather will be here Tuesday and the rest of this week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday: Sunny, hotter and more muggy. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the middle 90s.
Wednesday: A brief morning shower or thunderstorm followed by more heat. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices in the upper 90s.
Thursday: Sizzling! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees.
Friday: Another scorcher! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees.
