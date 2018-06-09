  • Hot weekend ahead with possible showers

    • A hot and humid Saturday expected with highs in the low to mid 90s
    • Isolated pop-ups are possible both afternoons this weekend
    • Highs stay in the low 90s all next week
    • The highest rain chance comes in on Tuesday and Wednesday next week
    • Watch the video above for your weekend breakdown!

