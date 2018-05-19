Hot with possible pop-up showers this weekend for the Mid-South

- Hot and humid weather expected today and tomorrow
- Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible each afternoon this weekend
- Rain chances stay with us all next week
- Best coverage of rain in the afternoon
- Highs stay near 90 next week
