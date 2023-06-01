Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday: Hotter and more humid with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90 degrees.
Friday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle 90s.
Saturday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle 90s.
Sunday: Hot and sunny with highs in the low 90s.
