June 1 Countdown
Happy Thursday!
 
Make sure to hydrate and grab the sunglasses.
 
It's a mild and sunny start to the day with patchy fog.
 
June 1 Forecast
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s.
 
Rain chance: 10%.
 
Winds: 5/10 mph.
 
June Stats
LOOKING AHEAD: Rising temperatures in the 90s by the weekend with a rain chance of <20%. Make sure to hydrate and look before you lock!

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Thursday: Hotter and more humid with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90 degrees.

Uv tracker

Friday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle 90s.

Saturday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle 90s.

Sunday: Hot and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

