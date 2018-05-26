  • Humid and hot weekend ahead for the Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Hot and humid holiday weekend with a chance of pop-ups each day
    • Best storm chance will be after lunch with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds the primary threats
    • Alberto remains a Subtropical storm due to lack of organization but expected to become a tropical storm later Saturday
    • Everyone with Gulf coast interests should monitor Alberto
    • Rain chances and winds increase in the Mid-South on Tuesday & Wednesday due to Alberto
    • Mid-South rainfall totals remain under 2 inches due to Alberto
