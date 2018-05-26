Humid and hot weekend ahead for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Hot and humid holiday weekend with a chance of pop-ups each day
- Best storm chance will be after lunch with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds the primary threats
- Alberto remains a Subtropical storm due to lack of organization but expected to become a tropical storm later Saturday
- Everyone with Gulf coast interests should monitor Alberto
- Rain chances and winds increase in the Mid-South on Tuesday & Wednesday due to Alberto
- Mid-South rainfall totals remain under 2 inches due to Alberto
- Watch the video above for the latest on your holiday forecast!
