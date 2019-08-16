  • Humidity climbing into 100-plus 'feel-like' temps across Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • A warm start this morning, temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 70s.
    • You’ll want to grab the sunglasses before you leave the house—sunny skies dominate Friday’s forecast.
    • Going to be a scorcher—afternoon highs near 93°, with feel like temperatures near 102°
    • Humidity climbs as we head into the weekend.
    • Low rain chances and warm temperatures take us into next week.
       

