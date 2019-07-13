MEMPHIS, Tenn. - BARRY FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL SATURDAY AS CATEGORY 1 HURRICANE
- Barry has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it hovers over the Gulf Coast
- Barry will make landfall this morning and slowly move north through LA and AR
- Outer rain bands will move into the Mid-South this afternoon bringing some rain
- Temperatures are still expected to rise to near 90, feeling like the upper 90s
- Heavier rain arrives tomorrow and last through early Wednesday
- A ‘Flash Flood Watch’ was issued for the entire Mid-South beginning Sunday
- Rainfall totals will exceed 4” in many places; some will see up to 6”
- An isolated tornado risk will also be a threat Sunday and Monday
- By the end of the week the rain will move out and the summer heat will return
- Watch the video above for the latest on Barry and the impacts on the Mid-South
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Only in Memphis’: Video shows driver going 70 MPH on interstate with hood covering windshield
- Police: Man admits to kidnapping, stabbing girlfriend to death when she tried to call MPD officer
- 'Within 48 hours... he was gone': Memphis man dies from flesh-eating bacteria in Gulf waters
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}