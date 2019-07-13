  • Hurricane Barry bringing multiple inches of rain across Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - BARRY FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL SATURDAY AS CATEGORY 1 HURRICANE

    • Barry has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it hovers over the Gulf Coast
    • Barry will make landfall this morning and slowly move north through LA and AR
    • Outer rain bands will move into the Mid-South this afternoon bringing some rain
    • Temperatures are still expected to rise to near 90, feeling like the upper 90s
    • Heavier rain arrives tomorrow and last through early Wednesday
    • A ‘Flash Flood Watch’ was issued for the entire Mid-South beginning Sunday
    • Rainfall totals will exceed 4” in many places; some will see up to 6”
    • An isolated tornado risk will also be a threat Sunday and Monday
    • By the end of the week the rain will move out and the summer heat will return
    • Watch the video above for the latest on Barry and the impacts on the Mid-South

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories