Take it slow as we deal with patchy fog.
We have sunshine to look forward to with a low rain chance.
Temperatures this afternoon will rise the mid 80s.
Rain chance: 10%--mainly east of the MS River.
Winds: 10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Below average temperatures the next several days with hit/miss showers tomorrow - Thursday. Low threat severe.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs returning into the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will remain elevated and a chance for a few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. High of 87 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon and a very small chance of an isolated storm during the afternoon or early evening, otherwise remaining dry. Highs stay warm and the humidity stays elevated. High of 87 degrees. Winds N 10-15mph.
WEDNESDAY: The first day of summer will feature lots of sunshine and a few high clouds. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. High of 87 degrees. Winds NE 10-15mph.
THURSDAY: The day begins dry with increasing clouds and the chance for scattered thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Highs will likely be in the middle 80s. The humidity will remain elevated. High of 85 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.
