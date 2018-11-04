Isolated showers expected this afternoon

- Isolated showers expected through the afternoon with temperatures near 60 all day
- Another front pushes through tomorrow bringing severe storms Monday evening
- All modes of severe weather are expected – damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail
- As of right now, the timing of storms will be between 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tuesday
- Drier conditions for Election Day with temperatures in the mid-60s
- Watch for video above for the latest on Monday’s severe weather risk.
