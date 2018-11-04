  • Isolated showers expected this afternoon

    By: Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Isolated showers expected through the afternoon with temperatures near 60 all day
    • Another front pushes through tomorrow bringing severe storms Monday evening
    • All modes of severe weather are expected – damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail
    • As of right now, the timing of storms will be between 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tuesday
    • Drier conditions for Election Day with temperatures in the mid-60s
    • Watch for video above for the latest on Monday’s severe weather risk.

