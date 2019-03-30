- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Isolated showers excepted this morning with a few strong storms possible this afternoon/evening.
- Primary severe weather risks will be damaging winds and large hail mainly east of Shelby County.
- Rain moves out tonight and cooler air moves in
- Sunday and Monday morning will start in the 30s. A ‘freeze watch’ is in effect for Monday morning.
- Warmer temperatures take our highs into the 70s by Wednesday with dry weather in the forecast until Thursday.
