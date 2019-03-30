  • Isolated showers this morning, rains moves out tonight and cool air moves in Sunday morning

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Isolated showers excepted this morning with a few strong storms possible this afternoon/evening.
    • Primary severe weather risks will be damaging winds and large hail mainly east of Shelby County. 
    • Rain moves out tonight and cooler air moves in
    • Sunday and Monday morning will start in the 30s. A ‘freeze watch’ is in effect for Monday morning. 
    • Warmer temperatures take our highs into the 70s by Wednesday with dry weather in the forecast until Thursday. 
