  It's going to be a cold and cloudy Veterans Day

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    • It’s going to be a cold and cloudy Veterans Day with highs in the upper 40s
    • Rain arrives early Monday morning with an all-day, cold rain expected
    • As the rain moves out we could see a few snowflakes or freezing drizzle overnight into Tuesday
    • Best chance to see any winter precipitation will be north of Memphis
    • Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s
    • A slow and unimpressive warm up take us into the 50s by Friday
    Watch the video above for the latest on the Monday rain chance!
       

