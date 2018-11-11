- It’s going to be a cold and cloudy Veterans Day with highs in the upper 40s
- Rain arrives early Monday morning with an all-day, cold rain expected
- As the rain moves out we could see a few snowflakes or freezing drizzle overnight into Tuesday
- Best chance to see any winter precipitation will be north of Memphis
- Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s
- A slow and unimpressive warm up take us into the 50s by Friday
- Watch the video above for the latest on the Monday rain chance!
