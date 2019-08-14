- A few isolated showers and storms are active this evening
- Lightning, hail and strong winds are the primary threat
- An Excessive Heat Warning will be active through 8 pm tonight
- Head index readings this evening will hover above 100° until closer to midnight
- A cold front is moving through overnight
- Tomorrow morning temps will be much more seasonal and comfortable
- Wednesday morning temperatures will be in the mid-70’s
- Heat index readings for Wednesday will be in the mid-90’s
- Thursday will have the most comfortable temperatures of the week – highs near 91°
- Temperatures begin to heat back up this weekend
