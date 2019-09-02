  • Little to no chances of rain forecasted for Mid-South; highs in 90s

    • Hurricane Dorian maintains Category 5 status this evening.
    • Maximum sustained winds are at 185 mph, making it the strongest (in terms of wind) land falling hurricane on record. (Ties with the Labor Day hurricane of 1935)
    • Watching for the eventual turn to the north, but strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge are still expected along the southeast coast.
    • More tranquil weather at home tonight; mostly clear skies with morning temps in the lower 70s.
    • Labor Day promises to be hot and humid; high: 92°; Heat Index: 99°
    • Dry conditions expected through the next 7 days, with slightly cooler temperatures (and less humid) expected by Wednesday night.
       

     

