Little to no chances of rain forecasted for Mid-South; highs in 90s

- Hurricane Dorian maintains Category 5 status this evening.
- Maximum sustained winds are at 185 mph, making it the strongest (in terms of wind) land falling hurricane on record. (Ties with the Labor Day hurricane of 1935)
- Watching for the eventual turn to the north, but strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge are still expected along the southeast coast.
- More tranquil weather at home tonight; mostly clear skies with morning temps in the lower 70s.
- Labor Day promises to be hot and humid; high: 92°; Heat Index: 99°
- Dry conditions expected through the next 7 days, with slightly cooler temperatures (and less humid) expected by Wednesday night.
