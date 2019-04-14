LIVE UPDATES: Severe weather moving through the Mid-South

Severe storms are moving through the Mid-South, and watches/warnings are expected to be issued throughout the evening.
The Severe Weather Center 13 is tracking the systems and any watches/warnings that are issued.
Scroll to the bottom of the story for a quick forecast over the next 24 hours.
Read below for live updates on the latest watches and warnings in the FOX13 viewing area as they come in:
Rain rain and more rain(just what we don’t need) lots of lightning and thunder. Expect this for several more hours. #mswx #arwx #mowx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/jGjAngP25J— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 14, 2019
@NWSMemphis has Issued a Flood Warning. https://t.co/dsFlBhvdUP #arwx #mowx #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/Q6f1eJfPW6— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 14, 2019
Tornado Watch #55 in effect until 3AM Sunday for northeast Mississippi. #mswx https://t.co/kx9xyjmpQt pic.twitter.com/O2mBOQHxst— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 14, 2019
Parts of north MS have received 200-300% of normal rainfall over the past 2 weeks.— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 14, 2019
With saturated soils and newly leafed trees, trees may be downed with sub-severe wind speeds (40-57 mph). Take note if you live next to large trees! https://t.co/H7OA7ouvCz pic.twitter.com/QfA6UW6MWO
- After 5 PM severe storms are expected for most with rainfall totals at 2-3 inches
- Damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain are the primary severe weather risks
- Storms should clear out after 1 AM with scattered showers expected through Sunday
- Tomorrow will be a cool one with temperatures staying in the 50s
- Starting next week dry and temperatures in the 60s and 70s
MIDSOUTH STORMS: After 5 PM severe weather is expected across the Midsouth. Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding are all possible. North MS has the greatest risk. Be prepared. Know your severe weather plan. #memwx #tnwx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/eOVSRwyxJB— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) April 13, 2019
