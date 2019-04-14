  • LIVE UPDATES: Severe weather moving through the Mid-South

    Updated:

    Severe storms are moving through the Mid-South, and watches/warnings are expected to be issued throughout the evening.

    The Severe Weather Center 13 is tracking the systems and any watches/warnings that are issued.

    Read below for live updates on the latest watches and warnings in the FOX13 viewing area as they come in:

     

    • After 5 PM severe storms are expected for most with rainfall totals at 2-3 inches
    • Damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain are the primary severe weather risks
    • Storms should clear out after 1 AM with scattered showers expected through Sunday
    • Tomorrow will be a cool one with temperatures staying in the 50s
    • Starting next week dry and temperatures in the 60s and 70s

     

