- Low 90s expected this afternoon with ‘feel like’ temps in the mid 90s
- Humidity stays low through Tuesday with manageable ‘feel like’ temps
- The Midsouth stays mostly dry through Thursday
- By the end of the week highs climb and humidity returns
- Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
Trending stories:
- 1 killed, 1 still in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis
- Downtown memorial marks the 8th anniversary of Lorenzen Wright's death
- Arkansas father, son among duck boat victims in Missouri
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}