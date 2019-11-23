  • Low rain chance on tap for today then sunshine comes Sunday in the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Today will be cloudy with isolated showers and highs near 50
    • Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday with seasonal temps
    • Showers return on Tuesday with scattered showers expected
    • Temps dip back into the low 50s for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
    • A low rain chance is expected each day Wednesday – Friday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your holiday forecast!

