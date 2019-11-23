Low rain chance on tap for today then sunshine comes Sunday in the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be cloudy with isolated showers and highs near 50
- Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday with seasonal temps
- Showers return on Tuesday with scattered showers expected
- Temps dip back into the low 50s for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
- A low rain chance is expected each day Wednesday – Friday
- Watch the video above for the latest on your holiday forecast!
