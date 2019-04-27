  • Low rain chances under partly cloudy skies across the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Expect a low rain chance today under a partly cloudy sky
    • Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the mid-70s
    • Showers & isolated storms are possible overnight
    • Cooler temps move in and will drop highs to the low 70s for Sunday
    • Warm weather will kick off the work week with highs near 80
    • Showers arrive Wednesday with some storms on Thursday
