Low rain chances under partly cloudy skies across the Mid-South

- Expect a low rain chance today under a partly cloudy sky
- Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the mid-70s
- Showers & isolated storms are possible overnight
- Cooler temps move in and will drop highs to the low 70s for Sunday
- Warm weather will kick off the work week with highs near 80
- Showers arrive Wednesday with some storms on Thursday
