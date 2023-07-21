Good evening everyone!
We have the heat and humidity staying with us through not only this week but also through the beginning of August. The rain chances go way down as we head through the upcoming week. Aside from a chance of a few isolated afternoon showers. No widespread rain or strong storms are in the forecast for at least the next 5-6 days.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Rain chances are extremely low
- Heat and humidity continue
- Chance for heat indices in the triple digits after Tuesday.
- Excessive heat is possible for the end of the month
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy early before really cooling off overnight. Lows fall into the middle 60s for some across the region. Low of 66 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: Warm and muggy. Sunshine will warm us back into the upper 80s with no chance of rain. The heat index will be in the lower to middle 90s. High of 89 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
MONDAY: Starting off the week a bit cooler than it will be by the end of the week. Highs in the lower 90s with a heat index that could approach the triple digits by the afternoon. No chance of rain. High of 91 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: The heat and humidity continue. Full sunshine and no chance of rain. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: The middle of the week will feature no rain as the heat and humidity crank up for the end of the week. Highs in the lower 90s with a eat index over 100 degrees. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
Have a great night!
Matt Yarosewick
