We had a very hot and muggy weekend with highs in the lower 90s and just a few isolated showers the last few evenings. We are likely going to remain in this pattern for the next few days. This will make it an official heatwave, the first of the season. A heatwave is highs of 90 degrees for 3 straight days which is what we saw from Friday through Sunday. Highs likely will be in the 90s for the first half of the upcoming work week. Very little chance of any measurable rain with a drought likely setting in...
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Official Heatwave: Highs in the 90s from Friday through Sunday
- Highs continue in the 90s for the first half of the week
- Humidity is around but not overbearing
- Pop-up showers Monday and Tuesday afternoon and early evening
- No widespread rain likely
- 15 days since the last measurable rain at Memphis International...
- Drought likely setting in.
- MS River was down to 2.1 feet on Sunday night. slowly dropping...
- Arkabutla Dam's water level is down to 212.76 feet. Almost to the target of 210 feet.
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Few clouds, turning cooler and more comfortable overnight. Lows in the lower 70s to upper 60s across the region, with little to no wind. Low of 69 degrees. Winds NE 0-5mph.
MONDAY: Starting mild with temperatures during the morning in the low 70s. Some high clouds are possible with a few brief showers in North Mississippi during the morning. Mostly sunny and heating up in the afternoon with a high in the lower 90s. There is a chance for some pop-up showers or a thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening. No widespread rain or severe weather. High of 92 degrees. Winds NE 0-5mph.
TUESDAY: Another mild and mostly clear morning. Temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s with pop-up showers possible during the afternoon and early evening. It will be a bit sticky with some humidity hanging around. High of 92 degrees. Winds N 0-5mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and muggy. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. With a small chance of a pop-up shower. High of 94 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with an increase in clouds with a chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Some do stay dry. High of 87 degrees. Winds NE 5-15mph.
Have a great week!
Matt Yarosewick
