We have another hot and muggy day on Sunday with a CODE ORANGE air quality alert issued for Memphis and Shelby county, as well as De Soto and Crittenden counties. This is due to the hot and muggy air that has no windy conditions to mix it out. This creates unhealthy air in and around the city of Memphis. We will see this be the case on Sunday and potentially into the upcoming week.
The hot and sticky pattern will stick around into this week with little chance of rain. The chances will be isolated afternoon and early evening pop-up storms. Otherwise, we will remain dry as we slowly watch a drought develop over the region with no major system in sight.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- CODE ORANGE for Sunday. Graphics attached
- Hot and muggy with a high near 95 on Sunday
- The hot and sticky pattern continues.
- Little chance of rain this week
- Isolated or pop-up showers are possible
- Humidity NOT unbearable
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Warm and turning comfortable. Lows falling into the upper 60s to near 70. Low of 70 degrees. Winds ENE 0-5mph.
SUNDAY: Hot and sticky. CODE ORANGE was issued for Shelby, De Soto, and Crittenden counties on Sunday. Unhealthy air quality is possible. Those in sensitive groups or those with a respiratory illness will want to limit their outdoor activities on Sunday. Highs will be into the middle 90s with a touch of humidity. The winds will remain light with a slim chance of a pop-up shower late in the day. High of 95 degrees. Winds NE 0-5mph.
MONDAY: Another hot and sticky day across the region. Very little if any chance of an isolated storm across the region. Highs will be in the lower 90s. High of 93 degrees. Winds NE 0-5mph.
TUESDAY: The heat continues with a touch more humidity. There will be an isolated chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon. Otherwise, hot and mostly sunny. Highs stay in the lower 90s. High of 92 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: The hot and humid pattern will continue through the middle and end of the week. There will be an isolated chance of a few pop-up showers during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, hot and dry with highs in the lower 90s. High of 92 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
Matt Yarosewick
