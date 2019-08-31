Mostly sunny this weekend, afternoon highs in the 90s for the Mid-South

- A beautiful start to the weekend, with morning temperatures in the lower 70s.
- Mostly sunny and nice this afternoon; High: 91°
- Humidity starts to creep upwards by Sunday, with feel like temperatures near 97° by afternoon.
- Things stay dry this week, with cooler temperatures arriving by Thursday.
Hurricane Dorian Coverage
Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it approaches the Bahamas. Dorian currently is a Category 4 storm, with winds sustained at 145 mph. While some fluctuations in intensity are expected to happen, we are forecasting a major hurricane eventually making landfall on the southeast coast. Latest guidance has this system grazing the Florida coast and making landfall near the North and South Carolina border.
Click here for more information on Hurricane Dorian.
Trending stories:
