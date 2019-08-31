  • Mostly sunny this weekend, afternoon highs in the 90s for the Mid-South

    • A beautiful start to the weekend, with morning temperatures in the lower 70s.
    • Mostly sunny and nice this afternoon; High: 91°
    • Humidity starts to creep upwards by Sunday, with feel like temperatures near 97° by afternoon.
    • Things stay dry this week, with cooler temperatures arriving by Thursday.

    Hurricane Dorian Coverage 

    Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it approaches the Bahamas.  Dorian currently is a Category 4 storm, with winds sustained at 145 mph. While some fluctuations in intensity are expected to happen, we are forecasting a major hurricane eventually making landfall on the southeast coast. Latest guidance has this system grazing the Florida coast and making landfall near the North and South Carolina border.

