  • Memphis weather: Pop-up showers expected across the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth De'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Widespread rain for some this AM
    • Pop-up showers are possible through the afternoon
    • Can’t rule out an afternoon rumble of thunder
    • Drier conditions expected for tonight and tomorrow
    • A low shower chance for Sunday night
    • Mild temperatures through next week with highs in the low 80s

