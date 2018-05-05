Memphis weather: Pop-up showers expected across the Mid-South

- Widespread rain for some this AM
- Pop-up showers are possible through the afternoon
- Can’t rule out an afternoon rumble of thunder
- Drier conditions expected for tonight and tomorrow
- A low shower chance for Sunday night
- Mild temperatures through next week with highs in the low 80s
