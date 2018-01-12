Memphis Weather: WINTER STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

WATCH: FOX13's Friday Morning Weather Forecast
By: Brittani Dubose, Patrick Pete, and Joey Sulipeck
Updated: January 12, 2018 - 6:11 AM
6AM Weather Update from Brittani DuBose:
WINTER STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL THIS EVENING

Morning wintry mix with FRIGID temperatures on tap for the Mid-South

Good Friday morning!

FOX13 is tracking a wintry mix and falling temperatures across the Mid-South.

Good news: sleet/snow will be moving out by lunch time.

Ice accumulations: glaze to .10”

Snow totals: dusting to 2” (most of us less than an inch, with higher totals north of I-40 near TN river)

Temperatures are chilly in the 20s/30s.

Afternoon temperature: 29°

Wind Chill: 17°

Average temp: 49°

Winds: 15/20 mph

AM precipitation chance: 70%

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and bitterly cold.

Temperatures will drop down to 21°.

Wind Chill: 9°

Winds: 10/15 mph

Snow chance: 10%

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Temperatures will be in the low 30s this weekend with mostly cloudy skies.

We will warm up to the 40s on Monday, but another cold front moves through late Monday with a 20% snow chance.

Temperatures back in the 20s/30s in the afternoon Tuesday – Thursday.

